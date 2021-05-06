Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.63.

EXPD traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. 27,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

