Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE VNT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,537. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

