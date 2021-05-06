Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.090-3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,609. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -214.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

