AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

