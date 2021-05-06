North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,011. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average of $213.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

