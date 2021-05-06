Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $231.00 at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.70. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

