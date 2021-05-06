CloakCoin Trading Down 38.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $19,392.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 132.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020974 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,637,895 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

