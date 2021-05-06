Dovu Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Dovu has a market cap of $33.07 million and $2.53 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00804515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.97 or 0.09017617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Dovu Profile

DOV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

