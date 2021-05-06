iExec RLC Price Up 79.7% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 79.7% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00008507 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $380.61 million and $244.65 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00804515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.97 or 0.09017617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

