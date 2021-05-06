Dearborn Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 85 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,465. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $13.43 on Thursday, hitting $864.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $783.37 and a 200 day moving average of $720.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $852.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.