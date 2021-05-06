$0.44 EPS Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.38. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Chegg by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

