Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.86.

TOU traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.56. 1,598,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.84. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

