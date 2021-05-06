Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,468. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.79.

AMPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,894 shares of company stock valued at $268,988 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

