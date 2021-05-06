Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,468. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.79.
AMPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
