ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.61. 4,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,316. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

