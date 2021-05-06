Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.90. 126,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

