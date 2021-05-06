iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,238,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,709,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.54. The stock had a trading volume of 80,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

