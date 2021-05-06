Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.22.

TXRH stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

