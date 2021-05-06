Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 3,398 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 255,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,094. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

