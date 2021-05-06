Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.76

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 1378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $755.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.