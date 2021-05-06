Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 254,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $744,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,878,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.