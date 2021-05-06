Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.54

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
