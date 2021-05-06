YGGDRASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $61,414.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00082477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00064907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.39 or 0.00797889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00102722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.15 or 0.08919021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YEEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.