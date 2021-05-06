RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $515.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.26.

RingCentral stock traded down $27.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.55. 62,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,831. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.06 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $19,233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

