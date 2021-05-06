Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWO stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.95. 290,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.16. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The company has a market cap of C$33.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Insiders acquired a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last 90 days.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.