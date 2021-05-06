Bitball Treasure 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $383,034.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $383,034.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $46.71 or 0.00084252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

