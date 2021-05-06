Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002520 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $252.61 million and $5.46 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00272560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $653.06 or 0.01177844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00749792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,322.49 or 0.99779060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

