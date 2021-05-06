Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LYFT traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 578,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lyft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

