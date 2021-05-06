Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 220.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBST. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

IBST stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,448. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market cap of £892.84 million and a PE ratio of -32.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

