CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce sales of $384.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $148.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,878. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

