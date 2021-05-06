4,685 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.60 and a 200 day moving average of $325.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $393.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.62.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.