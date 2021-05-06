Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $239.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

