Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $305.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $309.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

