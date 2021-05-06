nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.670-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.400 EPS.

NVT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 26,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

