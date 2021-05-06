ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,194,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $101.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

