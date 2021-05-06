Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,026 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.74. 13,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,294. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

