AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.85. 2,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,273. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

