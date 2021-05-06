B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%.

BTG stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 510,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.