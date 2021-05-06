Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 199.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $355,818,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,383. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

