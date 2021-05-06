iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 138.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 332,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,405,275. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

