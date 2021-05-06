Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,904,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PWV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,391. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $45.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.