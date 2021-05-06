Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,132 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

