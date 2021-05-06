Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$69.50

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.48. 618,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,206. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.97. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 30.32%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.