Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $74.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

