Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Raised by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 250,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,218. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

