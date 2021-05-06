Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

WestRock stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $59.52. 30,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

