Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT at $17.29

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,959. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

