International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 258,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

