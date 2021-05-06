Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.75.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day moving average of $241.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

