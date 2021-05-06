Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. 21,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cryoport by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.