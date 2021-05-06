Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $80.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

